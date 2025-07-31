Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 11 people, including one child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Some 93 people were injured, including 11 children," the report said.

Earlier, eight people were reported dead and 135 injured, including 12 children.

"Among those killed by Russia: a six-year-old boy who died on the way to the hospital. Rescuers have just unblocked the bodies of another man and woman, their identities are currently being established," the service said on the Telegram channel.

In Solomiansky district, three residents of a four-story building died – men aged 36 to 67.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the strikes. Emergency search operations are ongoing.

