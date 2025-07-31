Death toll in Kyiv rises to 14 people – service

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the night-time combined attack by Russia has risen to 14 people, rescuers have unblocked the body of another person from under the rubble of a residential building, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Rescuers unblocked the body of a man from under the rubble. Thus, the death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 14 people. Of them, one child. Another 132 people were injured, including 14 children," he said in Telegram.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the strikes. Emergency search operations are ongoing.

Previously, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported 13 dead and 135 injured.