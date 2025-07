The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the night-time combined attack by Russia has increased to 13 people, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko has said.

"The death toll in Kyiv has increased to 13 people," he said in Telegram.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the strikes. Emergency search operations are ongoing.

Earlier, 12 people were reported dead and 135 injured.