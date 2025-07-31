135 people injured in Kyiv due to enemy attack, including 12 children – Klitschko

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

According to doctors, eight people were killed in a nighttime combined enemy attack in Kyiv, including a 6-year-old child and 135 were injured, including 12 children, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said.

"According to doctors, as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital last night, the death of eight people has been confirmed. Of them, one is a child (a six-year-old boy). Some 135 residents of Kyiv were injured. Among them are 12 children," the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration said, citing Klitschko.

Some 30 injured people are in hospital, including five children. Almost 100 people received medical assistance on an outpatient basis.