Another body recovered from rubble in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, death toll rises to 28 – SES

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Rescuers have recovered another body from the rubble in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv after a Russian missile strike on the night of July 31, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"A total of 28 people died, including three children - 3, 6 and 17 years old. A total of 159 people were injured, including 16 children," the SES noted.

The work is ongoing, the information is being updated.

In turn, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, also confirmed this information: "Rescuers have unblocked the body of another person from under the rubble. The number of victims has increased to 28."