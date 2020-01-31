Facts

14:45 31.01.2020

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is ready to expand relations with the United States in the field of defense and security, and to consider the possibility of purchasing new weapons.

"Ukraine is ready to develop new forms of partnership with the United States in the field of security. This confirms the first ever contract for the direct purchase of Javelin anti-tank missile systems," he said at a briefing with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

Zelensky noted that the strengthening of the Naval forces of Ukraine with the help of Island class boats was also discussed.

"And the strengthening of the air defense of Ukraine, where we are ready to consider the options for the procurement of necessary weapons," he added.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is actively interacting with the U.S. partners for the successful reform of the defense industry. "I am sure this will provide an impetus for mutually beneficial cooperation with top U.S. defense companies," he said.

The president of Ukraine also noted the importance of the fact that system support for Ukraine has a broad bipartisan consensus in the U.S. Congress.

Zelensky pointed out that this is evidenced by the volume of U.S. assistance programs to Ukraine for 2020, which amounts to almost $700 million, of which $365 million is provided for defense and security, which will significantly strengthen this area.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #weapons #pompeo
