Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:10 28.07.2025

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Ukraine remains committed to peace and will work tirelessly with the United States to make both countries safer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement.

"Clear stance and expressed determination by U.S. President Donald Trump – right on time, when a lot can change through strength for real peace. I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war. Ukraine remains committed to peace and will work tirelessly with the U.S. to make both of our countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous," Zelenskyy said on the X social network on Monday evening.

As reported, U.S. President Trump has expressed his disappointment with Vladimir Putin and his intention to reduce the 50-day deadline for the ceasefire in Ukraine.

