Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:39 29.07.2025

Zelenskyy visits company in Kyiv region 'where Ukrainian weapons are made smart'

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the Ukrainian enterprises producing electronics and sensitive components for missiles, drones and secure communications.

"Today in Kyiv region, at an enterprise where Ukrainian weapons are made smart. I met with a team that manufactures electronics and sensitive components for our missiles, drones, secure communications," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy noted that this enterprise "very quickly mastered the production of control units and other important components. More than 80% of production works for our defense."

"I thank the entire team for your work, which gives results for our defense. You are strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, and this is important," Zelenskyy said.

As reported on the presidential website, the company representative thanked for the government support, thanks to which it is possible to scale up production, and showed how the electronics soldering line and quality control laboratories work. The company has several hundred employees.

President's Advisor on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin and Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Hvozdiar reported to the head of state that more and more weapons and equipment are now being assembled from Ukrainian components. In order to reduce dependence on imports and expand local production, the Components Library project was created. This is a secure digital platform on which companies that manufacture, in particular, drones, can easily find component manufacturers and establish partnerships.

Tags: #weapons #company

