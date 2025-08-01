US Senators propose bill on new aid to Ukraine for over $50 bln – media

A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced a bill that would provide over $50 billion in aid to Ukraine over the next two years, The Hill reports.

"The bill was introduced by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a member of the Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), a member of the Appropriations Committee. Direct funding for military assistance for Ukraine includes $30 billion lasting until 2027 and provides $3 billion in foreign military financing for Ukraine over the next two fiscal years," The report states.

In addition, the law expands the US President's drawdown authority from $100 million to $6 billion annually for the supply of weapons to Ukraine from Pentagon warehouses. A significant part of the funds is also intended for the development of defense production in the United States.

Among other provisions are the use of profits from frozen Russian assets, the transfer of seized illegal weapons, and funding for an initiative to produce drones jointly with Ukraine and Taiwan. The document provides $600 million to support Ukrainian law enforcement and anti-corruption programs, as well as $50 million for the prosecution of war crimes.

“This bipartisan bill is a win for America,” Shaheen said in a statement. “It supports our defense industrial base, American manufacturers and workers — all while ensuring the U.S. military learns from Ukraine’s battlefield innovations.”

Murkowski emphasized that the document confirms “commitment to both Ukraine's sovereignty and America's national interests.”