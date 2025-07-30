Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 30.07.2025

Zelenskyy agrees on key principles of agreements with USA on arms

1 min read
On Wednesday, July 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the key principles of agreements with the United States on arms.

"Today, I also agreed on the main principles of our agreements with America, Ukraine – the United States, on arms. Large-scale agreements, I talked about them with President Trump, and I very, very much hope that we will be able to implement all of this. This will definitely strengthen both of our countries, and therefore – our allies, our partners," Zelensky said in an evening address.

He said Ukraine appreciates the principled steps of the United States to put pressure on Russia for the sake of peace.

"Right now we need to act to force Russia to peace. Yes, Moscow wants to continue fighting. But the whole issue is in the potential, the whole issue is in the resources for war, in money. That is why sanctions are useful. That is why pressure can work," Zelenskyy added.

According to the president, new talks and meetings with partners at various levels are being prepared, their goal is to strengthen the positions of Ukraine and all those who seek peace.

