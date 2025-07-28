Markarova meets in Kyiv with US Chargé d'Affaires ai in Ukraine

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova discussed strategic partnership issues in Kyiv with U.S. Chargé d'Ai in Ukraine Julie Davis.

"We are actively working with Ambassador Julia Davis, who heads the team of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, the sister embassy to the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States, on all issues of our strategic partnership. It is a special joy to see you in Kyiv," Markarova said on Facebook.