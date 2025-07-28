Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:41 28.07.2025

Markarova meets in Kyiv with US Chargé d'Affaires ai in Ukraine

1 min read
Markarova meets in Kyiv with US Chargé d'Affaires ai in Ukraine

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova discussed strategic partnership issues in Kyiv with U.S. Chargé d'Ai in Ukraine Julie Davis.

"We are actively working with Ambassador Julia Davis, who heads the team of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, the sister embassy to the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States, on all issues of our strategic partnership. It is a special joy to see you in Kyiv," Markarova said on Facebook.

Tags: #markarova #discussed #davis #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:10 28.07.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

20:41 28.07.2025
Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

15:33 28.07.2025
Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

19:14 25.07.2025
Trump on trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy: It will happen, but it should have happened three months ago

Trump on trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy: It will happen, but it should have happened three months ago

11:10 25.07.2025
Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

20:21 24.07.2025
Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

09:36 24.07.2025
USA approves $322 million sale of air defense, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

USA approves $322 million sale of air defense, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

21:46 23.07.2025
Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

14:04 22.07.2025
Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

17:55 21.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses the need for air defense with French FM

Zelenskyy discusses the need for air defense with French FM

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Erdogan: Ground to be prepared in Turkey for organization of Ukraine-Russia peace table soon

Trump says disappointed with Putin, will shorten 50-day ultimatum

Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

LATEST

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

MFA Spokesperson: Matviyenko's place is in dock, not at intl conferences

Five Ukrainians reported among injured passengers of train derailed in Germany – MFA

Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

Azov on third anniversary of terrorist attack in Olenivka: We remember. We will take revenge

Zelenskyy invites President of Estonia to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Shmyhal to prepare proposals to improve process of preparing lists for exchanges

Elderly man killed, another hospitalized after enemy drone hit Derhachiv community in Kharkiv region

Former MP Zalischuk appointed as Ukraine's Ambassador to Sweden – decree

AD
AD