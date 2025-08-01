Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:53 01.08.2025

US Senate Committee supports $1 bln for Ukraine in defense budget bill – media

The US Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved a bill on military spending that provides about $1 billion in support for Ukraine, despite the fact that the administration of President Donald Trump in its budget request asked that this funding be excluded.

“The Republican-led Senate Appropriations Committee approved $852 billion for the Department of Defense in the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2026, which is $21.7 billion, or 2.6%, more than the Republican president requested earlier this year,” Reuters reports.

The bill was overwhelmingly supported by the committee — 26 votes in favor and three against — and will be sent to the full Senate for consideration. Both Democrats and Republicans, including Trump supporters, have expressed support for the document.

"I would say support for Ukraine is a billion dollars," Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, the defense spending subcommittee's top Democrat, told reporters at a briefing ahead of the Appropriations Committee meeting.

The bill includes $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), and $225 million for the Baltic Security Initiative, much of which ends up supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion.

"Shutting off engagement with Ukraine would undermine our military's efforts to prepare for the modern battlefield," said Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who chairs the panel's defense subcommittee.

The bill must pass the Senate and be reconciled with the House version, which meets the Trump administration's request for $831.5 billion in unfunded aid for Ukraine. After that, the document will go to the president for signature or veto.

Tags: #spending #military #usa

