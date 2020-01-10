Facts

11:43 10.01.2020

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

1 min read
Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has asked Canada to provide all available information related to the crash of an Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane near Tehran.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General's asked the Canadian side to provide information available to the Canadian side that could help investigate the criminal proceedings in connection with the UIA plane crash," the Office's press service said.

Tags: #iran #plane_crash #canadа #prosecutor_generals #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:39 10.01.2020
Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

12:32 10.01.2020
U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

11:56 10.01.2020
Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

11:37 10.01.2020
Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

10:45 10.01.2020
Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

10:03 10.01.2020
Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

09:58 10.01.2020
Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

09:53 10.01.2020
Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

19:07 09.01.2020
Basic version of UIA plane crash in Tehran absent so far, may appear after analysis, inspection of fragments – source

Basic version of UIA plane crash in Tehran absent so far, may appear after analysis, inspection of fragments – source

12:02 09.01.2020
State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

LATEST

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

Ukraine calls on Israel not to interfere in debates on internal issues of Ukrainian politics

Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

Ukrainian experts want to examine UIA plane crash scene in Tehran to find Russian Tor missile system fragments – Danilov

Crew of Ukrainian plane wrecked in Tehran never called for help – Iranian report

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Office of President advises against manipulating information until circumstances of air crash in Iran clarified

Ukraine Defense Ministry's plane with experts leaves for Iran – NSDC

Establishing causes of UIA plane crash in Iran is priority for Ukraine – Zelensky in address to Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD