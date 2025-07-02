Macron 'optimistic' about cooperation with Putin on Iran, 'a little less' about Ukraine - media

French President Emmanuel Macron told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that he was "optimistic" about Putin's determination to prevent Iran from leaving the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), "a little less" about Ukraine, Le Figaro has reported, citing a government spokeswoman.

"He told us that he is quite optimistic about the position of Vladimir Putin, who will indeed be against Iran's withdrawal from this treaty. So it is a strong enough and important enough position to move towards a new framework for the Iranian nuclear program after the damage caused by the Israeli and American strikes. It is a truly diplomatic solution that will allow Iran to remain within the framework of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and (gain) access for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Iranian territory," government spokeswoman Sophie Primas said.

Asked about the possibility of progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Sophie Primas said the head of state was "a little less" optimistic.

"We see that Vladimir Putin continues his unprecedented attacks, including on civilian objects. Residential areas are becoming targets for powerful drone attacks, significant missile attacks. The issue of a ceasefire has been raised, but Vladimir Putin is setting the same conditions (for a ceasefire), which have not been met at the moment," she said.