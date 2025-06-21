Ukraine is against Iran having nuclear weapons – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is against Iran having nuclear weapons, since it is unknown to whom they can provide weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Of course, we are against Iran having nuclear weapons. That is, if today they can attack any country, or they can provide weapons to Russia or another country, or even not a country, but a terrorist organization, we do not know to whom they can provide weapons. So this is very, very dangerous," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with the media on June 20.

He said the Iranian conflict will also affect Ukraine, for example, part of the facilities for the production of Shahed UAVs were destroyed. According to him, Iran also transferred the military experience of the Russians to North Korea.

"This means that, perhaps, they will provide nuclear weapons and all the experience to their allies. And you hear and understand who their allies are. They are not our allies. They are our enemies," the president said.

"Iran gave the Russians everything so that they could kill us. They gave martyrs, they gave missiles and they gave licenses. The fact that their production capacities have now become weaker is positive for us. But at certain points it may already be too late," the head of state said.