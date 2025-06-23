Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:34 23.06.2025

US strikes on Iran are in Ukraine's interests – Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/05/21

The leader of the European Solidarity party, People's Deputy of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko believes that Ukraine has played an important role in weakening Iran and benefits from US strikes on this country, the political force's website reported on Monday.

"I am firmly convinced that the attack with the participation of the US, their B2 bombers, the use of special bombs and Tomahawk missiles are in the interests of Ukraine. Iran is a member of the coalition consisting of the Russian Federation, Belarus, and North Korea, which is waging war against Ukraine. I want to emphasize that Ukraine also played an important role in weakening Iran. Imagine that hundreds of intercontinental or, at least, medium-range ballistic missiles that Iran sent to the Russian Federation to strike against Ukraine could hit Israel this night," Poroshenko said.

He noted that Ukraine suffered numerous casualties during Russian strikes due to the use of Iranian drones, and the destruction of Shahed factories, missiles and nuclear weapons development centers - "this is certainly in the interest of Ukraine and the world." "The strike was so powerful, I am sure that the world and global security only benefited from this strike," the politician is convinced.

Poroshenko also believes that Ukraine should adopt the negotiating tactics of Israel and the United States.

"We should follow the same tactics... There should be a deadline set for Putin to respond to the ceasefire proposal - a week, ten days, no more. When Putin rejects this proposal, as Iran did, we are not talking about striking nuclear facilities now, but we clearly know what needs to be done. Number one is a sharp increase in weapons supplies. And, I want to emphasize, not only through budget financing by the US government or NATO, but by launching the Lend-Lease program," he believes. The politician emphasized that Ukraine needs to actively work in the US Congress, work with Democrats and Republicans. "We need to come up with a scenario to ensure that this war also becomes a war of the United States... God forbid a nuclear component - nothing like that. The Americans must understand that the end of the war in Ukraine is in their interests," Poroshenko said.

