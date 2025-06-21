Interfax-Ukraine
15:16 21.06.2025

In Canada, Ukraine hands over to Bessent list of weapons ready to purchase from USA – Zelenskyy

During the G7 summit, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak handed over to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent a package of necessary weapons that Ukraine is ready to purchase from the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In Canada, Svyrydenko had a meeting with Secretary Bessent, and my head of office Andriy Yermak was also present. They discussed the mineral agreement, our next steps, etc. And he and Andriy handed over to Bessent exactly the package of weapons that we need. We will wait for feedback," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday.

According to the president, there is a large amount, and it includes Patriot air defense systems.

"As I said, we are ready to find money for this entire package. This is one of the topics for discussion with President Trump. It seems to me that we also need to talk about sanctions," he added.

On June 14, Zelenskyy said there is a package of weapons that Ukraine would like to purchase from the United States, which can only be agreed upon at the leadership level, but Ukraine is communicating with American manufacturers regarding the possibility of purchasing some weapons.

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

Sumy direction accounts for 23% of all strikes on frontline – Zelenskyy

Russia to drag out meetings in Istanbul to postpone sanctions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Russia spreads another fake about 'detention of Poles' in Ukraine allegedly for Polish national symbols – Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

Ukraine provides partners with info about companies supplying machine tools to Russia for weapons production – Zelenskyy

Russia not to be able to really support Iran, but will pretend to be trying – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is against Iran having nuclear weapons – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Sanctions on Russian banking system, energy sector are most effective

Zelenskyy: 39 Russian defense companies involved in production of Oreshnik missile

Zelenskyy denies info about destruction or damage of Patriot

