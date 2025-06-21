In Canada, Ukraine hands over to Bessent list of weapons ready to purchase from USA – Zelenskyy

During the G7 summit, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak handed over to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent a package of necessary weapons that Ukraine is ready to purchase from the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In Canada, Svyrydenko had a meeting with Secretary Bessent, and my head of office Andriy Yermak was also present. They discussed the mineral agreement, our next steps, etc. And he and Andriy handed over to Bessent exactly the package of weapons that we need. We will wait for feedback," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday.

According to the president, there is a large amount, and it includes Patriot air defense systems.

"As I said, we are ready to find money for this entire package. This is one of the topics for discussion with President Trump. It seems to me that we also need to talk about sanctions," he added.

On June 14, Zelenskyy said there is a package of weapons that Ukraine would like to purchase from the United States, which can only be agreed upon at the leadership level, but Ukraine is communicating with American manufacturers regarding the possibility of purchasing some weapons.