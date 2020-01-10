Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

"Intelligence from multiple sources, including Canadian intelligence, indicated that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile," Trudeau was quoted as saying by the Canadian television.

He described the crash as a "tragedy that not only shocked Canada, but the rest of the world."

At the same time, the Prime Minister of Canada emphasized that in this case it is important to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened.

"The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional. This reinforces the need for a thorough investigation," he said.