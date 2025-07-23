Prosecutor General: NABU, SAPO situation not to affect Ukraine's relations with intl partners

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko assures that the situation around NABU and SAPO will not have a negative impact on Ukraine's relations with international partners.

"I believe that it will not worsen, because everything is transparent and understandable. All institutions continue to work. The Prosecutor General, who coordinates them in accordance with the Constitution, will also transparently, with full responsibility, continue them," he said at a press conference on Wednesday in response to a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

Kravchenko said that on Tuesday he, the head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk and Head of the State Bureau of Investigations Oleksiy Sukhachov met with G7 Ambassadors and a representative of the European Union embassy. This meeting, according to him, made it clear to international partners that the pre-trial investigation is being conducted transparently.

"We came to the conclusion that the most important thing — for them, for the ambassadors, and for us — is the rule of law. In other words, we held this meeting and it ended very well. There were no additional remarks from the ambassadors regarding our law enforcement agencies, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), or the Prosecutor General's Office. We agreed that we will continue to cooperate and work together moving forward," he said.

Separately, the Prosecutor General said Ukraine continues active international activities for the functioning of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression. He has already held two international meetings on this issue, and another one, with the participation of G7 Ambassadors, is scheduled for August.

"We are fully preparing, fulfilling the task of assuming international obligations to harmonize our national legislation with the European Union regarding the launch of the work of a special tribunal in the future," he said.

Kravchenko also shared his personal desire to represent Ukraine in a special tribunal.

"If there is such an opportunity, I will proudly accept and will not let our state down in presenting this evidence and materials at the tribunal on the accusation of Russia," he said.

Earlier, the SBU and the PGO announced the conduct of a joint special operation to neutralize the Kremlin's influence on the NABU.