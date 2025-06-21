Russia not to be able to really support Iran, but will pretend to be trying – Zelenskyy

The Russians will not be able to really support Iran due to lack of forces, but will pretend to be trying, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"Putin really wants us to be without America. For President Trump, the Israel-Iran issue is certainly a higher priority today. The Russians will not be able to really support Iran, because they do not have the forces. But they will pretend to be trying. And this is also a sign, I think, to President Trump," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on June 20.

According to the president, "I really do not want Trump to negotiate with the Russians against this background not in the direction of Ukraine."

"Therefore, I emphasize once again, from our side we are giving signals and we want nothing to be a cover-up, so that President Trump chooses the historically correct step. "Since it is historically right to be with us. Because Putin is an aggressor. And in any case, the aggressor will lose," Zelenskyy said.