Interfax-Ukraine
14:12 31.07.2025

USA sanctions over 50 individuals and organizations linked to Iran's shadow fleet – Yermak

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned over 50 individuals and organizations, as well as over 50 vessels, that were involved in the transportation of Russian oil, as well as the arms trade between Russia and Iran, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

"On July 30, 2025, in the largest Iran-related operation since 2018, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned more than 50 individuals and entities, as well as more than 50 vessels, that are part of a vast shipping empire controlled by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He explained that Hossein is the son of Ali Shamkhani, one of the main political advisors to the Supreme Leader of Iran.

"Sanctions against Iran's tanker fleet are very good and affect Russia, since this tanker fleet also helps transport Russian oil," the President’s Office head emphasized.

The full list of sanctioned individuals and entities is posted on the OFAC website: https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20250730_33

