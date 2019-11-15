Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

A Normandy Format summit will be held on December 9, the Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported on the results of his conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has had a phone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron. A meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia in the Normandy Format will be held on December 9. Details of the conversation will be made public later," the President's Office wrote on Facebook.