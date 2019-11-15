Facts

18:22 15.11.2019

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

1 min read
Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

A Normandy Format summit will be held on December 9, the Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported on the results of his conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has had a phone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron. A meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia in the Normandy Format will be held on December 9. Details of the conversation will be made public later," the President's Office wrote on Facebook.

Tags: #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:56 15.11.2019
Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

11:50 14.11.2019
Prystaiko: We will know date of Normandy Format summit soon

Prystaiko: We will know date of Normandy Format summit soon

11:09 14.11.2019
Kyiv not planning meeting between Putin and Zelensky – Prystaiko

Kyiv not planning meeting between Putin and Zelensky – Prystaiko

15:53 13.11.2019
Positive dynamism seen in preparations for Normandy-format summit on Donbas – Kremlin

Positive dynamism seen in preparations for Normandy-format summit on Donbas – Kremlin

16:46 12.11.2019
All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

14:09 11.11.2019
Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

10:43 31.10.2019
Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

14:14 25.10.2019
Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

14:18 22.10.2019
Normandy-format summit not being prepared because of constantly changing position of one side – Peskov

Normandy-format summit not being prepared because of constantly changing position of one side – Peskov

17:07 14.10.2019
Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

LATEST

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

Trump lawyer bolsters defense of Kolomoisky's U.S. partners – media

UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

Belarus set to close border along Chernobyl zone's perimeter

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD