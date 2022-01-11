Normandy format participants to continue contacts at level of advisers to agree on new summit of Normandy Four leaders

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed with Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plötner and Diplomatic Adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn, who visited Kyiv, the security situation in Donbas and the further settlement of the conflict.

"Ukraine, France and Germany are making active efforts to resume effective work in the Normandy format at different levels. We expect that the Russian side will support these efforts, as well as contribute to the achievement of progress in the implementation of the decisions of the Paris summit of the Normandy Four. The holding of the further summit in the Normandy format gave would give a serious impetus to the peace process," Yermak said, according to the presidential press service of Ukraine.

The sides agreed to continue to maintain contacts within the Normandy format at the level of advisers to agree on modalities for organizing the further summit of leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format.

Yermak noted the need to ensure compliance with the complete ceasefire in Donbas, the implementation of further stages of the mutual release of detainees and the opening of the entry-exit checkpoint, as well as the implementation of other decisions of the Paris summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four.

Ukraine also provided German and French advisers to the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format with detailed information on the implementation by the parties of the Minsk agreements and decisions of the last summit of 2019.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, during a meeting with advisers, welcomed the efforts that Ukraine's partners in the Normandy format continue to make for the practical implementation of the leaders' agreements reached during the Paris summit of the Normandy Four in December 2019.

"It is time to substantively agree on ending the conflict, and we are ready for the necessary decisions during the new summit of the leaders of the four countries," he said.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the current situation and continued to discuss further steps with the aim of a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, as well as de-escalation of the situation on the borders of Ukraine.