Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz further work within the Normandy format.

"During the meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, thanked for their strong support for Ukraine against the background of the military threat of Russia, as well as for the consistent position of Germany and France in the Normandy format. Confirmed willingness to continue our work," Zelensky said on Twitter.

According to the Ukrainian presidential press service, the sides agreed on the need to continue active work in the Normandy format and ensure the implementation of the decisions taken by the four sides at the summit in Paris on December 9, 2019. Zelensky said this applies, first of all, to such urgent measures to stabilize the situation in the conflict area, such as ensuring compliance with the ceasefire, the mutual release of detainees and the opening of two new entry-exit checkpoints.

"Volodymyr Zelensky, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron agreed to make every effort to achieve real progress in stabilizing the situation in Donbas and called on the Russian side to resume constructive work for this in the Normandy format," the office said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine is not subject to any provocations on the border, does not have any aggressive intentions towards other parties and remains committed to diplomatic means of resolving the situation.

"I expect that Russian troops and weapons will be withdrawn from the borders of Ukraine as soon as possible. So far, despite continuing diplomatic efforts, they remain at our borders," he said.

As reported, Zelensky previously held bilateral meetings with Macron and Scholz.