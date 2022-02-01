Facts

10:33 01.02.2022

Zelensky: We actively working to set date of meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers in Berlin soon

1 min read
Zelensky: We actively working to set date of meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers in Berlin soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that active work is currently underway to set the date of the next meeting of advisers to the Normandy Four countries' leaders in Berlin in the coming days.

"We are actively working to agree on the date of the next meeting of advisers in Berlin in the coming days, where, I hope, an agreement will be reached on a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four," Zelensky said during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:34 01.02.2022
Ukraine, UK, Poland create new format of political cooperation in Europe – Zelensky

Ukraine, UK, Poland create new format of political cooperation in Europe – Zelensky

12:37 31.01.2022
Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

15:48 29.01.2022
Ukrainian President honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

Ukrainian President honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

13:43 29.01.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

11:20 29.01.2022
Zelensky on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: It's crucial to weigh one's words not to do harm at this trying time

Zelensky on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: It's crucial to weigh one's words not to do harm at this trying time

18:23 28.01.2022
Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

18:06 28.01.2022
Zelensky wants to know clear answer about prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO

Zelensky wants to know clear answer about prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO

17:32 28.01.2022
Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

13:03 28.01.2022
Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

09:30 28.01.2022
Zelensky, Biden discuss current diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Donbas conflict, agree on common actions

Zelensky, Biden discuss current diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Donbas conflict, agree on common actions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, UK, Poland create new format of political cooperation in Europe – Zelensky

In response to progress in Association Agreement implementation, Ukraine wants to hear specific dates for EU accession – PM

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Group of people planning mass riots detained in Kyiv

Daily COVID-19 morbidity declining in Ukraine

LATEST

Painful sanctions are most effective tool to cease further Russian aggression – PM

In response to progress in Association Agreement implementation, Ukraine wants to hear specific dates for EU accession – PM

Timing of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains open – Stoltenberg

USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

Poland sends 29 trucks with humanitarian aid to Ukraine

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Sweden not planning to evacuate diplomats from Kyiv – MFA

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

Poland ready to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine

Johnson plans to talk with Putin on Monday, travel to Ukraine on Tuesday – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD