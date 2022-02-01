Zelensky: We actively working to set date of meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers in Berlin soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that active work is currently underway to set the date of the next meeting of advisers to the Normandy Four countries' leaders in Berlin in the coming days.

"We are actively working to agree on the date of the next meeting of advisers in Berlin in the coming days, where, I hope, an agreement will be reached on a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four," Zelensky said during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday.