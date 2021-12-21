Facts

19:10 21.12.2021

Ambassador to Germany: Hopefully Scholz realizes full responsibility of Germany for making Normandy Process effective

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said that Ukraine hopes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz realizes the full responsibility of Germany for making the Normandy process effective.

"Whether we will be able to resume the Normandy format in the context we wish it to (since this is the only instrument we have at the moment, it needs to be reloaded) will be shown in the near future. We hope that the new chancellor will realize the full responsibility of Germany as a state - a mediator, so that this process still becomes effective, and not just a process for the sake of the process," Melnyk told reporters on the sidelines of a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors at the state residence Synehora in Ivano-Frankivsk region on Tuesday.

He stressed that this is precisely the main challenge for Ukrainian diplomacy.

"In the coming weeks, months, we will be able to understand what will be the role of Germany in this new context and the new leadership of Germany," added Melnyk.

He noted that "there are no dates yet, but there is such an ambition, since it is important to resume communication at the level of leaders."

"We need the Berlin summit of Normandy in order to sit down at the table, so that the Russians come back to the table and understand how we can move on. It is still too early to talk about this," the diplomat said.

Melnyk also noted that he hopes that the German politician will realize the geopolitical implications for the security of Europe, so that Ukraine's membership in NATO will be possible.

"But the chance remains not very high at the moment, and this will be the task of our diplomacy - in the coming weeks to try this threatening situation that exists (it is very threatening for Ukraine, unfortunately), to use it to sensitize the elite, a new traffic light government so that not to pose NATO membership as a provocation against Russia, but a real guarantee that this new war, a new invasion does not occur," the ambassador emphasized.

Tags: #normandy_format #ambassador #germany
Interfax-Ukraine
