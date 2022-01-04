Facts

17:03 04.01.2022

Yermak to talk to advisers to leaders of France, Germany before their trip to Moscow

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak will hold a telephone conversation on Tuesday with representatives of the European countries of the Normandy format - France and Germany, Yermak's press secretary Daria Zarivna told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This evening, Andriy Yermak will have a telephone conversation with foreign policy adviser to the German chancellor Jens Plotner and diplomatic adviser to the French president Emmanuel Bonne," she said.

The conversation will take place on the eve of the visit of the advisers of the leaders of France and Germany to Moscow for talks with Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak, which is scheduled for January 6.

Tags: #normandy_format #yermak
