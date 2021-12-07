Facts

14:36 07.12.2021

Next German Chancellor Scholz believes Normandy format should once again become effective tool

1 min read
Next German Chancellor Scholz believes Normandy format should once again become effective tool

Next German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the Normandy format should once again become an effective instrument for resolving the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

Scholz told journalists in Berlin on Tuesday, that it is needed to make the Normandy format work again. Germany officials set a goal for Ukraine to remain a transit country for gas. And that will strive for this in the future.

Earlier, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on several occasions that she regretted that it was not possible to hold another summit in the Normandy format before the end of her term.

Tags: #normandy_format #scholz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:18 29.11.2021
Normandy format must be preserved – Feldhusen

Normandy format must be preserved – Feldhusen

16:24 22.11.2021
Ukraine does not plan military offensive in Donbas, keeps working to 'revive' Normandy format – FM

Ukraine does not plan military offensive in Donbas, keeps working to 'revive' Normandy format – FM

10:24 03.09.2021
Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

14:50 24.08.2021
Ukraine ready to hold meeting of foreign ministers in Normandy format - Kuleba

Ukraine ready to hold meeting of foreign ministers in Normandy format - Kuleba

12:17 23.08.2021
Merkel wants to hold Normandy format summit

Merkel wants to hold Normandy format summit

13:39 03.07.2021
Macron reminds Putin of relevance of Normandy format for settlement in Donbas

Macron reminds Putin of relevance of Normandy format for settlement in Donbas

13:43 18.06.2021
Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

12:42 26.04.2021
Zelensky calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

Zelensky calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

10:47 16.04.2021
Zelensky hopes Macron will revive Normandy format

Zelensky hopes Macron will revive Normandy format

13:56 10.04.2021
Reznikov: Talks of Normandy format's three leaders without Russia to take place soon

Reznikov: Talks of Normandy format's three leaders without Russia to take place soon

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Minister: There will be a 'bloody massacre' if Russia invades

Kyiv's court permits to detain 'ex-prosecutor' of occupied Crimea Poklonska

Number of people killed in road accidents in Chernihiv region reaches 13 – emergency service

Biden speaks to leaders of France, Germany, Italy, UK before calling Putin – White House

Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

LATEST

Defense Minister: There will be a 'bloody massacre' if Russia invades

Kyiv's court permits to detain 'ex-prosecutor' of occupied Crimea Poklonska

UNICEF developing five-year child protection program for Ukraine – head of office

Number of people killed in road accidents in Chernihiv region reaches 13 – emergency service

Biden speaks to leaders of France, Germany, Italy, UK before calling Putin – White House

Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Truck collided with shuttle bus, 12 people killed in Chernihiv region – emergency service

US Embassy looks forward investigation of toppling Hanukkah menorah in river in Uzhgorod

Stefanchuk supports coordination of parliaments of Ukraine, Lithuania on security issues

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD