Next German Chancellor Scholz believes Normandy format should once again become effective tool

Next German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the Normandy format should once again become an effective instrument for resolving the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

Scholz told journalists in Berlin on Tuesday, that it is needed to make the Normandy format work again. Germany officials set a goal for Ukraine to remain a transit country for gas. And that will strive for this in the future.

Earlier, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on several occasions that she regretted that it was not possible to hold another summit in the Normandy format before the end of her term.