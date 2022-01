Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders scheduled for Jan 26

A meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four is scheduled for January 26, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Advisors to the leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia will meet on January 26," Yermak told Interfax-Ukraine.

The place of the meeting is not specified.