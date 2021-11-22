Ukraine does not plan military offensive in Donbas, keeps working to 'revive' Normandy format – FM

Ukraine does not plan to conduct offensive military operations in Donbas and is working on the resumption of the Normandy format for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We see a surge in Russian disinformation, including false accusations of Ukraine plotting a military attack in Donbas. Let me state it officially: Ukraine does not plan a military offensive in the Donbas. We are devoted to seeking political and diplomatic solutions to the conflict. Ukraine keeps working hard to revive the Normandy format with Germany and France as mediators," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

He also called on Russia to engage constructively in these peace efforts instead of undermining them.