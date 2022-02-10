At talks in Berlin, Ukrainian side to seek unblocking work of TCG to advance peace process - Yermak

One of the goals of the Ukrainian side at the talks of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format participating states will be to unblock the work of the Trilateral Contact Group in order to further advance in a peaceful settlement and end the war in Donbas, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said during a meeting with representatives of Ukrainian media.

According to him, the Ukrainian side will also propose initiatives to improve the verification of complete ceasefire in the east of the country.

In addition, the head of the Office of the Head of State said that the representatives of Ukraine would definitely raise the issue of unblocking the process of mutual release of detainees and opening of checkpoints on the disengagement line.

Yermak noted that today our state is the center of decision-making on security on the European continent and has great international support.