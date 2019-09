An unidentified man has threatened to blow up the Metro Bridge in Kyiv, and tentative reports indicate that he is armed and has fired several shots, Ukrainian National Police spokesperson Yaroslav Trakalo said.

The bridge has now been blocked to traffic, Trakalo told Interfax-Ukraine.

"An unidentified man is threatening to blow up the bridge. He has fired several shots [...] There is no traffic there," Trakalo said.