Facts

10:05 01.08.2019

Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan's statement on alleged bribery

Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan's statement on alleged bribery

Kyiv Mayor and head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has asked the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to open criminal proceedings upon a statement made by head of the President's Office Andriy Bohdan who reported an attempt to bribe him.

"Speaking at a press conference on July 30, 2019, Mr. Bohdan told media representatives that, in a conversation, someone tried to offer him a $20 million bribe. And, allegedly, this offer was made in the interests of the Kyiv mayor, that is, in my interests. I did not authorize anyone to conduct such 'negotiations!' And such statements by Mr. Bohdan, who is in charge of the Office of the President of Ukraine, are subject to a pretrial probe as they may indicate the commission of criminal offenses," Klitschko said on Facebook on Thursday.

Tags: #bribery #nabu #klitschko #bohdan
