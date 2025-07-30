NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reports that, from 2016 through 2025, 71 current and former members of parliament were served with notices of suspicion in criminal proceedings under its investigation, including 42 over the period from 2022 to 2025.

"Before NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) were established in 2015, holding MPs accountable for corruption was more the exception than the rule. That has changed. From 2016 to 2025, NABU detectives have notified 71 current and former MPs of suspicion, including 42 between 2022 and 2025," NABU stated via its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the Bureau, 31 of those involved are members of the current, ninth convocation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The typical corruption offenses for which MPs were charged include: embezzlement or misappropriation of property (Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 17 cases; receiving undue benefit (Article 368) – 4 cases; abuse of office or authority (Article 364) – 14 cases; false asset declarations (Article 366-2) – 15 cases; and illicit enrichment (Article 368-5) – 3 cases.

"NABU and SAPO are consistently demonstrating that the law is the same for everyone, and a parliamentary mandate does not exempt anyone from accountability," the Bureau emphasized.