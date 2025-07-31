ug 1 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv – mayor

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

A day of mourning has been declared in Kyiv on Friday, August 1, Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitalii Klitschko has said.

"Tomorrow, August 1, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," he said in Telegram on Tuesday.

The mayor informed that flags on all municipal buildings in the city will be lowered to half-mast on this day. It is also recommended that national flags be lowered on buildings of state and private ownership. Any entertainment events are prohibited in the city on August 1.

As reported, as a result of a combined attack on Kyiv using UAVs and missiles on Thursday, July 31, 11 people were killed and 93 injured. These data may change as the rubble of the building hit by an enemy missile is being cleared.