Costa, von der Leyen: Zelenskyy signing law on NABU, SAPO is positive step, fight against corruption must continue

Photo: ANDBZ/ABACA

The Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, called the signing by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the law restoring the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) a positive step, emphasizing the need to continue the fight against corruption.

This is stated in their joint post on X on Thursday.

"The signature of President of Ukraine Zelenskyy of the law on restoring the independence of the NABU and the SAPO is a positive step. Reforms in Ukraine in the field of the rule of law and the fight against corruption must continue. They remain important for Ukraine's progress on its European path," von der Leyen and Costa wrote.

They added, "the EU will continue to support these efforts."