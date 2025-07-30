Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 30.07.2025

Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

1 min read
Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada supports presidential bill No. 13533 on strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), said the faction's spokeswoman Yulia Paliychuk.

"The Servant of the People faction supports the presidential bill," Paliychuk told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to her, the people's deputies will discuss this bill at a meeting of the faction on Thursday.

As reported, the parliamentary committee on law enforcement recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis and in its entirety Bill No. 13533 on strengthening the powers of the NABU and the SAPO.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the presidential bill at a plenary session on July 31.

Tags: #sapo #bill #paliychuk #nabu

MORE ABOUT

15:47 30.07.2025
Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

13:57 30.07.2025
NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

10:08 30.07.2025
European Solidarity submits alternative bill on NABU/SAPO

European Solidarity submits alternative bill on NABU/SAPO

16:49 28.07.2025
Batkivshchyna to register alternative bill on strengthening NABU and SAPO powers

Batkivshchyna to register alternative bill on strengthening NABU and SAPO powers

20:39 25.07.2025
Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO demonstrates sustainability of anti-corruption, but leaves some norms undefined – lawyers

Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO demonstrates sustainability of anti-corruption, but leaves some norms undefined – lawyers

20:14 25.07.2025
Improving NABU and SAPO not about tightening political control, but increasing professionalism, transparency - Agribusiness Club

Improving NABU and SAPO not about tightening political control, but increasing professionalism, transparency - Agribusiness Club

12:21 25.07.2025
Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

11:20 25.07.2025
EU Ambassador to Ukraine: We spoke with prosecutor general about the need for independent functioning of NABU and SAPO

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: We spoke with prosecutor general about the need for independent functioning of NABU and SAPO

10:02 25.07.2025
Marta Kos closely following developments around draft law on NABU powers

Marta Kos closely following developments around draft law on NABU powers

09:45 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy on NABU/SAPO: It’s important that Ukrainians responding with such dignity to everything thatʼs happening

Zelenskyy on NABU/SAPO: It’s important that Ukrainians responding with such dignity to everything thatʼs happening

HOT NEWS

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

PrivatBank announces undisputed victory in London trial against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov

London Court to deliver verdict in PrivatBank case against Kolomoisky and others on Wed

Death toll in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, increases to six

LATEST

Compensation to PrivatBank may exceed $2 bln - Pyshnyy

Davis, Stefanishyna discuss deepening U.S.-Ukraine ties

Firefighters injured while fighting large-scale fire at warehouses outside Kharkiv – Synehubov

SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records

Four mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in Cherkasy region

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

SBI investigates incident in Mykolaiv after man jumps from bridge during registration check

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

AD
AD