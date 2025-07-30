Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada supports presidential bill No. 13533 on strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), said the faction's spokeswoman Yulia Paliychuk.

"The Servant of the People faction supports the presidential bill," Paliychuk told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to her, the people's deputies will discuss this bill at a meeting of the faction on Thursday.

As reported, the parliamentary committee on law enforcement recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis and in its entirety Bill No. 13533 on strengthening the powers of the NABU and the SAPO.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the presidential bill at a plenary session on July 31.