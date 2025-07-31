Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed bill No. 13533 on strengthening the effectiveness of the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"I want to thank all parliamentarians for adopting my bill - now a law. As soon as I signed the document, the text will be published immediately. These are guarantees of the normal, independent work of anti-corruption bodies, all law enforcement agencies of our state," Zelenskyy said in an address on Thursday.

According to him, this law guarantees the absence of any external interference, in particular, thanks to regular lie detector tests for all law enforcement officers who have access to state secrets or have relatives in the Russian Federation.

"The decision is correct. Three hundred and thirty-one deputies. Exactly as needed - as a basis and in general. It is very important that the state listens to public opinion. Ukraine is a democracy - there is absolutely no doubt about it," the president said.