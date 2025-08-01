Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:38 01.08.2025

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome restoration of independence of NABU and SAPO

1 min read

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome the restoration of independence of NABU and SAPO and express respect to the people of Ukraine for their unwavering commitment to protecting the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

"We welcome the restoration of NABU and SAPO independence initiated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and swiftly passed by Ukraine’s parliament, a necessary and important step to preserve unity, trust in 🇺🇦’s governance and strengthen the business climate," ambassadors reported on X.

The G7 also expressed respect for the people of Ukraine for their continued commitment to protecting the independence of anti-corruption institutions and advancing important reforms.

"We stand firmly with them, supporting their aspirations for a just, rules-based, and Euro-Atlantic future," ambassadors noted.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #g7

MORE ABOUT

16:26 31.07.2025
Costa, von der Leyen: Zelenskyy signing law on NABU, SAPO is positive step, fight against corruption must continue

Costa, von der Leyen: Zelenskyy signing law on NABU, SAPO is positive step, fight against corruption must continue

15:54 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

15:39 31.07.2025
Vote on NABU and SAPO powers law to trigger changes in Servant of the People decision-making rules - MP Zhmerenetsky

Vote on NABU and SAPO powers law to trigger changes in Servant of the People decision-making rules - MP Zhmerenetsky

14:32 31.07.2025
European Commissioner Kos states Rada restores independence of NABU, SAPO, speaks about priority of fight against corruption

European Commissioner Kos states Rada restores independence of NABU, SAPO, speaks about priority of fight against corruption

16:23 30.07.2025
Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

15:47 30.07.2025
Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

13:57 30.07.2025
NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

10:08 30.07.2025
European Solidarity submits alternative bill on NABU/SAPO

European Solidarity submits alternative bill on NABU/SAPO

13:57 26.07.2025
Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

12:34 26.07.2025
G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

LATEST

Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy region

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Sybiha to visit Poland on Friday, hold talks with Sikorski

Israel condemns Russian attack on Kyiv, calls for lasting peace that guarantees security for Ukraine – FM

Germany to transfer two more PATRIOT systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Russian strikes on Kyiv kill, maim dozens in their homes across city – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region – authorities

AD
AD