G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome restoration of independence of NABU and SAPO

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome the restoration of independence of NABU and SAPO and express respect to the people of Ukraine for their unwavering commitment to protecting the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

"We welcome the restoration of NABU and SAPO independence initiated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and swiftly passed by Ukraine’s parliament, a necessary and important step to preserve unity, trust in 🇺🇦’s governance and strengthen the business climate," ambassadors reported on X.

The G7 also expressed respect for the people of Ukraine for their continued commitment to protecting the independence of anti-corruption institutions and advancing important reforms.

"We stand firmly with them, supporting their aspirations for a just, rules-based, and Euro-Atlantic future," ambassadors noted.