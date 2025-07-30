Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:47 30.07.2025

Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

The Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement Activities has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis and in its entirety the presidential bill No. 13533 on strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Some 19 members of the committee voted unanimously for this decision at a meeting on Wednesday.

The committee also considered six alternative bills and rejected them.

The online broadcast of the committee meeting was hosted on YouTube by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction).

As reported, the parliament will consider the presidential bill on July 31.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #verkhovna_rada

16:23 30.07.2025
Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

14:08 30.07.2025
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs law on public-private partnerships

13:57 30.07.2025
NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

13:37 30.07.2025
European Solidarity to call on Rada to support real reform of anti-corruption bodies – Friz

10:08 30.07.2025
European Solidarity submits alternative bill on NABU/SAPO

09:41 30.07.2025
Ukrainian MP Yurchyshyn proposes resolution to resume livestreaming of Verkhovna Rada sessions

20:39 25.07.2025
Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO demonstrates sustainability of anti-corruption, but leaves some norms undefined – lawyers

20:14 25.07.2025
Improving NABU and SAPO not about tightening political control, but increasing professionalism, transparency - Agribusiness Club

13:21 25.07.2025
ZelenskYy signs laws on extending martial law and general mobilization

12:21 25.07.2025
Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

