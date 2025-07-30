Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

The Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement Activities has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis and in its entirety the presidential bill No. 13533 on strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Some 19 members of the committee voted unanimously for this decision at a meeting on Wednesday.

The committee also considered six alternative bills and rejected them.

The online broadcast of the committee meeting was hosted on YouTube by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction).

As reported, the parliament will consider the presidential bill on July 31.