European Commissioner Kos states Rada restores independence of NABU, SAPO, speaks about priority of fight against corruption
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos states that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has corrected the decision that harmed the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, but notes that the fight against corruption should remain a priority.
She made a corresponding post on Thursday on the social network X, commenting on the results of the Verkhovna Rada's vote on the law that restored the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions.
"The Rada corrected last week’s damaging vote undermining NABU’s & SAPO’s independence. Today’s law restores key safeguards, but challenges remain. The EU supports Ukrainian citizens' demands for reform. Upholding fundamental values & fighting corruption must remain the priority," she wrote on X.