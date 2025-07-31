European Commissioner Kos states Rada restores independence of NABU, SAPO, speaks about priority of fight against corruption

Photo: https://www.delo.si/

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos states that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has corrected the decision that harmed the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, but notes that the fight against corruption should remain a priority.

She made a corresponding post on Thursday on the social network X, commenting on the results of the Verkhovna Rada's vote on the law that restored the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions.

"The Rada corrected last week’s damaging vote undermining NABU’s & SAPO’s independence. Today’s law restores key safeguards, but challenges remain. The EU supports Ukrainian citizens' demands for reform. Upholding fundamental values & fighting corruption must remain the priority," she wrote on X.