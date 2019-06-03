Facts

16:04 03.06.2019

Zelensky: Ukraine has concrete proposals to be voiced at TCG meeting on June 5

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that concrete proposals for resolving the conflict in Donbas would be voiced at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on June 5.

"Our group does have concrete proposals ... I want all these proposals to be determined by understandable deadlines for their implementation," Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv, introducing the second president of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid Kuchma, who will again lead the Ukrainian side in the TCG.

He also said that the next meeting of the TCG will be held on June 5.

Kuchma, in turn, noted that he could not but agree with such a proposal [to head the Ukrainian delegation again], since indeed Ukraine is experiencing not the easiest times.

He stressed that it was his way to be responsible for the decisions made.

"Today's meeting with the president of Ukraine suggests that I have such an opportunity even with the group that was created within the Normandy format to make a contribution," he added.

At the same time, Kuchma noted that if this group makes any decisions, they should be implemented.

"I cannot act as a ceremonial bystander," the official added.

