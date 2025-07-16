Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held a meeting with Deputy Director General of the Directorate-General for Enlargement and Neighbourhood of the European Commission Simon Mordue and Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova.

As Yermak himself reported on the Telegram channel, they discussed the implementation of financial support that Ukraine receives from the EU budget, as well as Ukraine's financial needs and priorities. These resources are of strategic importance for our resilience in war conditions and for further reforms.

Yermak, according to him, noted that Ukraine has fully fulfilled its obligations and is ready to open the first negotiating cluster on joining the EU.

He expressed "positive expectations of all Ukrainians regarding further progress on the path to membership in the European Union; this is a key stage in our movement towards full participation in the European family."