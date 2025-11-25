Demining Coalition States review 2025-2026 equipment procurement plans

Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

The first meeting of the Demining Capabilities Coalition working group, comprised of participating states that coordinate support for combat and humanitarian demining, was held in Ukraine, according to the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The event was attended by 43 delegates from 14 countries and four international organizations.

The delegations had the opportunity to observe the Coalition's activities firsthand at demining sites, personnel training sites, and logistical support program sites.

Additionally, the partners were presented with two implementation plans for developing demining capabilities for 2026: one for the State Special Transport Service and one for the Support Forces of Ukraine.

Meeting participants also discussed equipment supply and procurement for 2025-2026 and familiarized themselves with the capabilities of the Ministry of Defense's and the Armed Forces of Ukraine's demining units.

The parties noted that the initial capabilities are planned to be created by the end of 2025. This will entail preparing and providing eight battalions with modern equipment, enabling more than 450 groups to perform demining tasks in extremely difficult combat conditions.

It was reported that nearly 3,990 people have been trained with the support of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine, Tetra Tech (USA), Mriya Aid (Canada), and Spain.

The following countries and partners provided equipment worth over EUR 408 million: Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Slovakia, Finland, Iceland, Tetra Tech (U.S.), the United Nations Office for Project Services (financed by the Netherlands), and Mriya Aid (Canada).

Over EUR 111 million worth of equipment was purchased with contributions from Lithuania, Sweden, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, and Denmark. The equipment includes SUVs, ambulances, demolition vehicles, personal anti-drone devices, night vision devices, counter-drone systems, mine detectors, trucks, explosive ordnance disposal kits, armored personnel carriers, and mine rollers, among other items.