Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:48 25.11.2025

Demining Coalition States review 2025-2026 equipment procurement plans

2 min read
Demining Coalition States review 2025-2026 equipment procurement plans
Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

The first meeting of the Demining Capabilities Coalition working group, comprised of participating states that coordinate support for combat and humanitarian demining, was held in Ukraine, according to the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The event was attended by 43 delegates from 14 countries and four international organizations.

The delegations had the opportunity to observe the Coalition's activities firsthand at demining sites, personnel training sites, and logistical support program sites.

Additionally, the partners were presented with two implementation plans for developing demining capabilities for 2026: one for the State Special Transport Service and one for the Support Forces of Ukraine.

Meeting participants also discussed equipment supply and procurement for 2025-2026 and familiarized themselves with the capabilities of the Ministry of Defense's and the Armed Forces of Ukraine's demining units.

The parties noted that the initial capabilities are planned to be created by the end of 2025. This will entail preparing and providing eight battalions with modern equipment, enabling more than 450 groups to perform demining tasks in extremely difficult combat conditions.

It was reported that nearly 3,990 people have been trained with the support of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine, Tetra Tech (USA), Mriya Aid (Canada), and Spain.

The following countries and partners provided equipment worth over EUR 408 million: Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Slovakia, Finland, Iceland, Tetra Tech (U.S.), the United Nations Office for Project Services (financed by the Netherlands), and Mriya Aid (Canada).

Over EUR 111 million worth of equipment was purchased with contributions from Lithuania, Sweden, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, and Denmark. The equipment includes SUVs, ambulances, demolition vehicles, personal anti-drone devices, night vision devices, counter-drone systems, mine detectors, trucks, explosive ordnance disposal kits, armored personnel carriers, and mine rollers, among other items.

Tags: #demining_capabilities_coalition #meeting #ministry_of_defense_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

17:33 25.11.2025
Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

13:00 21.11.2025
Ukraine is carefully studying every proposal from partners - Umerov after meeting with the American delegation

Ukraine is carefully studying every proposal from partners - Umerov after meeting with the American delegation

09:03 21.11.2025
No changes expected: MP Merezhko after Rada faction meeting with Zelenskyy

No changes expected: MP Merezhko after Rada faction meeting with Zelenskyy

20:59 19.11.2025
Shmyhal, Syrsky hold meetings with US delegation in Kyiv

Shmyhal, Syrsky hold meetings with US delegation in Kyiv

20:57 17.11.2025
Ukraine, Poland hold working group meeting on exhumation; outcomes to be published in mid-Dec

Ukraine, Poland hold working group meeting on exhumation; outcomes to be published in mid-Dec

20:19 13.11.2025
Sybiha discusses the use of frozen Russian assets with his British counterpart in London: We need this decision until year end

Sybiha discusses the use of frozen Russian assets with his British counterpart in London: We need this decision until year end

19:00 12.11.2025
Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

14:30 11.11.2025
Syrsky: In October, our unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed 77,000 enemy targets

Syrsky: In October, our unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed 77,000 enemy targets

18:08 10.11.2025
G7 FM’s meeting will take place in Canada on Nov 11-12, Sybiha invited

G7 FM’s meeting will take place in Canada on Nov 11-12, Sybiha invited

16:37 05.11.2025
Ukraine's chief rabbi blesses Iranian opposition leader Beheshti to bring about regime change in his country

Ukraine's chief rabbi blesses Iranian opposition leader Beheshti to bring about regime change in his country

HOT NEWS

White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

NABU chief blames big corruption on dependent law enforcers, urges action on Prosecutor General

Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

Corruption in Ukraine's energy sector is systemic, long-standing – NABU/SAPO

LATEST

Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

Ukraine's Health Ministry begins developing technical solutions for depersonalized disability assessments — Dpty Health Minister

Industry now top priority in trade talks with EU – Deputy PM Kachka

White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

NovaSklo, IFC begin partnership to build Ukraine's first float glass plant

Starmer talks with Zelenskyy before meeting of Coalition of Willing

Document forgery, outdated paper files among biggest challenges for digital disability assessment system — Dpty Health Minister

Ukraine's court overturns decision to transfer Borivazh grain terminal to asset recovery agency

Svyrydenko thanks French President's special envoy for his contribution to helping Ukraine

AD
AD