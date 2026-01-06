Ukraine's allies meet to specify security commitments - media

Ukraine's allies are meeting in Paris on Tuesday to hammer out their contributions to future security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, Reuters reported, citing officials.

The meeting will focus on securing contributions to a multinational force for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, coordinated with Ukraine and supported by the United States.

Talks to end the war have accelerated since November, the agency said. But there is little indication that Russia is ready to accept the current proposals, as the issue of territory remains a major sticking point in the talks and fighting between the two sides continues.

The Paris meeting is also seeking to agree on contributions to a broader set of security guarantees for Ukraine, including binding commitments in the event of a second attack on the country. Efforts will be made to ensure that the planning of the Coalition of the Willing is coordinated with the negotiating positions of Ukraine, the United States and Europe.

It also proposes agreeing on next steps to strengthen support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia if Moscow refuses to engage in constructive negotiations.

"We have reached agreement on the operational details of the security guarantees," a French presidential administration official told reporters ahead of the summit. "We will explain how they are structured and the need for long-term commitments from all participants."

The senior European official expressed hope that strengthening the coalition’s guarantees would also help cement US commitments, which were broadly outlined in bilateral talks with Ukraine.