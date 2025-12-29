Interfax-Ukraine
18:57 29.12.2025

First critical infrastructure operators purchase EW to protect their own facilities – Ministry of Defense

Critical infrastructure operators from the energy and defense-industrial complex sectors have already purchased and installed electronic warfare equipment as part of an experiment by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This equipment has already been transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for free operation and protects the facilities of these enterprises, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

"The first operators of critical infrastructure in the energy and defense industries have purchased and installed electronic warfare equipment to protect their facilities. The Ministry of Defense is implementing this initiative in accordance with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters' decision. The equipment is currently protecting facilities. It's an example of how the state, businesses, and the Ukrainian army are working together to strengthen the country's defense," said Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Specifically, an agreement was developed and approved to transfer electronic warfare equipment into free operation, an action plan was determined to expand the list of such equipment, and feedback was collected from critical infrastructure operators regarding existing and anticipated practical difficulties of participating in the experiment. The procedure for updating data on enemy air attack equipment characteristics was also determined to take new electronic warfare equipment into account in threat modeling immediately after their effectiveness is confirmed.

Enterprises interested in participating in the experiment must contact the Main Directorate of Radio Electronic and Cyber Warfare of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of air cover for their facilities. The Directorate carries out threat modeling and provides several options for equipment installation, which will enable radio electronic coverage of the facility.

After that, the enterprise has the right to purchase or import the necessary quantity of such equipment and install it. However, the enterprise cannot use powerful electronic warfare equipment independently because it can disable other military equipment. Therefore, the Directorate informs the enterprise about the military unit authorized to use electronic warfare means in the relevant area.

The enterprise then enters into a free operation contract with the authorized military unit. The military unit connects the equipment to the national air defense system and uses it to protect critical infrastructure.

The enterprise remains the owner of the equipment. Therefore, the equipment cannot be moved to another region or used to protect another facility.

