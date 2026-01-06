Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:41 06.01.2026

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

1 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing was a "strong display of unity for Ukraine."

She wrote about this on her page on the social network X following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which took place in Paris on Tuesday.

“A strong display of unity for Ukraine today in Paris at the Coalition of the Willing leaders meeting from EU Member States, NATO allies and friends of Ukraine. Our joint statement sends a clear message. We collectively stand by Ukraine and a safe, secure prosperous future lies ahead,” von der Leyen is convinced.

