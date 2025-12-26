Zelenskyy announces agreement to meet with Trump 'in near future'

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that an agreement had been reached to meet with US President Donald Trump "in the near future."

"Rustem Umerov reported on his regular contacts with the American side. We are not wasting a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level - with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided by the new year. Glory to Ukraine!" he wrote on Telegram on Friday morning.