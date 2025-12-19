Zelenskyy, Tusk discuss EUR 90 bln EU loan for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk in Warsaw, the presidential press service has said.

The leaders noted the adoption by the European Council of a decision to provide Ukraine with financial support from the European Union in the amount of EUR 90 billion for 2026-2027.

"You have strengthened Ukraine, our soldiers and civilians, by the way. And I believe that Europe has demonstrated leadership, and this is a very important and firm, strong position. Thank you for supporting us, that is, that Poland supported us, and we heard your voice and your messages without any, you know, balancing between right and wrong decisions. So thank you very much," the president said.

Tusk, in turn, noted that Ukraine's struggle for its independence is a common struggle for all of Europe.

"It is the aggressor who must pay in full for all the damages and losses, and that is why, as you know, we are also finally freezing Russian assets. And I am absolutely sure that now your position towards Russia is much better," he said.

Zelenskyy informed about the situation on the battlefield. Special attention was paid during the meeting to defense assistance to Ukraine. The meeting discussed strengthening Ukrainian combat aviation and defense projects within the framework of the SAFE program, including joint production of drones.

Zelenskyy and Tusk also discussed diplomatic contacts with the U.S. side to achieve a decent peace and Europe's participation in this process.

Zelenskyy thanked Poland for its significant support for Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Other topics discussed during the meeting included economic cooperation and joint infrastructure projects that can be implemented within the framework of Ukraine's reconstruction.

"We counted and count on your support, and we are grateful for our unity," he said.