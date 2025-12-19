Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:32 19.12.2025

Sybiha at meeting with Sikorski: Ukraine relies on Poland's active role in peace efforts, security guarantees

2 min read
Sybiha at meeting with Sikorski: Ukraine relies on Poland's active role in peace efforts, security guarantees
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha held a meeting in Warsaw with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, discussed peace efforts and cooperation between the countries.

"I underscored Poland’s exceptional leadership role in strengthening Europe and rallying support for Ukraine. Thank you for standing with us as a true friend and ally," Sybiha said on the X social network.

The ministers discussed the European Council's decision on financial support for Ukraine in 2026-2027.

Sybiha also informed his Polish counterpart about recent peace talks with U.S. partners.

"Ukraine relies on Poland's active role in peace efforts and security guarantees. Discussions on the future of European security architecture must involve Poland as its integral part," the minister said.

During the meeting, Sybiha and Sikorski briefed him on the situation on the battlefield, the daily military and technological race, and Ukraine's most pressing defense needs.

"Poland's military assistance to Ukraine remains crucial, and we highlighted the role of the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub, as well as ongoing training and cooperation between Ukrainian and Polish forces," the Foreign Minister said.

He also expressed his gratitude for Poland's contribution to the PURL initiative and Sikorski's personal role in this process.

In addition, the ministers noted Ukraine's progress on the European integration path and emphasized the importance of Ukraine and Moldova's joint advancement along this path.

They also discussed URC-2026. Sybiha welcomed Poland's readiness to host the Conference next year, expressing confidence that this event will be a joint success.

"Thank you, Poland, for your unwavering support for a free and independent Ukraine. The Ukrainian-Polish good-neighbourly partnership is vital for European security and prosperity," Sybiha said.

Tags: #mfa #meeting #poland

